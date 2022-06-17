LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Pendleton art group having Trivia Night

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society is having a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Bring a team or join a team. Everyone is welcome.

Ryan McDuffee from Indy Trivia will host the evening at the American Legion Hall, 611 W. State St.

Entry fee is $10 per person. The winning team’s prize will be $100.

Pulled pork sandwiches, slaw and fries will be available for $10. Drinks are extra.

40&8 will host fish dinner Friday

ANDERSON — The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8 will have a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The menu will be fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, slaw, desserts and lemonade or coffee.

The 40&8 is at 1600 S. Rangeline Road.

