Ex-pastor speaking at Wesley Church
ANDERSON — On Sunday, June 25, Rev. John Lane is scheduled to share the message in the 11 a.m. worship service at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
From 1998 to 2008, Pastor John and his wife Jill provided loving and effective leadership for the congregation. Pastor John currently serves as the superintendent of the Wabash Conference of the Free Methodist Church.
Car wash to boost AHS Show Choir
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Show Choir will host a car wash fundraiser on Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1019 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10.
Dillinger Car Show set for Saturday
DALEVILLE — The 36th annual John Dillinger/Alton Sneed Memorial Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, behind the Daleville Elementary School, 8600 Bronco Drive, Daleville.
Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Historic House luncheon June 23
ANDERSON — A lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St., downtown Anderson.
Cost for the event is $20 per person.
Call 765-648-6875 to reserve a table. Leave your name, contact information and number in your party. Reservations required and will be confirmed.
— The Herald Bulletin