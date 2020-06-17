Golfers to sign up for charity event
ANDERSON — Teams and sponsors are sought for the 13th annual Madison County Chamber/United Way Golf Classic on Friday, July 17, at Anderson Country Club.
It will feature morning and afternoon flights for team play. Prizes will be awarded in individual contests and for the top three teams.
Event proceeds will benefit both organizations and support local programs offered by United Way and The Chamber.
Information: 765-608-3064, 765-642-0264 or nitedwaymadisonco.org/golfclassic.
Food giveaway set for Saturday
ANDERSON — Mount Pilgrim Church of Anderson will have a food giveaway on Saturday at 2124 Cedar St.
Mount Pilgrim is partnering with Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
The event begins at 3 p.m. until supplies are gone. All are welcome. You can even pick up for others, a representative said.
