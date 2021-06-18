Car and bike show set for July 24
ALEXANDRIA — In partnership with the Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Larry Maynard Memorial Car & Bike Show will take place on Saturday, July 24.
The car and bike show is in memory of lifelong Alexandria resident Lawrence “Larry” Maynard. He was a big car enthusiast and loved car shows and swap meets. He was a car builder and painter as well. He had a passion for cars and his hometown.
The event will be held at the Kiwanis Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Awards will be given out at 5:30 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin
