AHS Class of ’65 changes reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 had planned to hold its 55th class reunion on Oct. 3, 2020.
Due to the coronavirus and consideration of the health of at-risk class members, the reunion has been rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2021. The location of the main event will still be at LovEvents Banquet Hall.
At this time, the new details, including the possible change in the cost for each member, have not been determined. All information will be communicated as soon as its available.
