Legion breakfast open to the public
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a breakfast for the Lapel Post 212 Legion Riders Poker Run, on Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Price is $7, and the public is invited. They encourage that masks be worn but are not mandatory.
Alex Class of 1970 postpones reunion
ANDERSON — The Alexandria-Monroe Class of 1970 has postponed its 50-year class reunion due to the coronavirus. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020, but will now be held on Sept. 18, 2021, at LovEvents on Broadway.
The reunion will be held in conjunction with the AMHS Homecoming Celebration 2021.
Museum plans sidewalk chalk
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The museum needs the community’s help to completely cover its sidewalks with chalk art.
The event is free, but registration is required. There will be 52 sections available, and sections may be decorated by an individual or a family.
Chalk will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own as long as it is not permanent or heavily dyed. There will be designated times to work on your section so social distancing can be observed.
The rain date is June 26.
To register and learn more, visit www.andersonart.org/ffd-sidewalk-chalk/
Car show set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The Piston Poppers Car Club will host a Car Show on Saturday at Championship Lanes-Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Registration will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. The car show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Entry fee for vehicles is $10.
Alex Eagles to reopen July 6
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., will open Monday, July 6.
On Wednesday, July 8, nomination of Aerie officers will be at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, July 9, auxiliary officers nominations will be at 7:30 p.m.
Elections for each will be held July 22 and 23, respectively.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.