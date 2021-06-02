LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Marine Corps League to meet

ANDERSON — The Mounds Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the American Legion Post 408, 4100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield.

June art show at Gallery 119

PENDLETON — Pendleton Artists Society will be having its 2021 Members Only Show at Gallery 119 from June 4 to June 30. The show will showcase various artworks by the PAS membership.

The exhibit opens from 11 am to 8:30 p.m. Friday with a reception for artists and the general public from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Awards will be awarded with first place receiving $75; second, $40; third, $30; and Peoples Choice, $20. The show is sponsored by Jerry and Sharon Wymer.

The show will continue throughout June from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. The gift shop is also open those hours.

