Marine Corps League to meet
ANDERSON — The Mounds Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the American Legion Post 408, 4100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield.
June art show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Pendleton Artists Society will be having its 2021 Members Only Show at Gallery 119 from June 4 to June 30. The show will showcase various artworks by the PAS membership.
The exhibit opens from 11 am to 8:30 p.m. Friday with a reception for artists and the general public from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Awards will be awarded with first place receiving $75; second, $40; third, $30; and Peoples Choice, $20. The show is sponsored by Jerry and Sharon Wymer.
The show will continue throughout June from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. The gift shop is also open those hours.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.