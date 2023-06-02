‘Guns Down Gloves Up’ fundraiser set
ANDERSON — In collaboration with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, members of Westside Boxing will be celebrated — not only for their hard work and accomplishments but for choosing boxing instead of school or street violence.
This event will take place on Saturday, June 3, at noon at 2691 Nichol Ave.
There will be a gym tour, sparring, music, food, a few special guests, and some fun. Donations will be accepted.
FUMC to host King’s Brass
ANDERSON — Anderson First United Methodist Church will host a community concert by the King’s Brass on Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m..
It will be in the downtown sanctuary at 1215 Jackson St.
The concert is free.
K of C to host Rotary dinner
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., will host Anderson Rotary Club Special Chicken Dinner on Saturday, June 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under.
Proceeds will help finance future Rotary Club community projects. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin