Dinner planned at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a manhattan dinner on Saturday, June 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
The dinner includes either beef or turkey manhattan, corn and cole slaw. Carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Buddy Patterson to be DJ at lodge
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 will have disc jockey Buddy Patterson entertaining every other Friday.
This Friday, June 25, Patterson will play from 8 to 11 p.m. at the lodge at 217 E. Cleveland St.
The Herald Bulletin
