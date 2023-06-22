Historic House luncheon Friday
ANDERSON — A lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St., downtown Anderson.
Cost for the event is $20 per person.
Call 765-648-6875 to reserve a table. Leave your name, contact information and number in your party. Reservations required and will be confirmed.
Former Wesley pastor to speak
ANDERSON — On Sunday, June 25, Rev. John Lane is scheduled to share the message in the 11 a.m. worship service at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
From 1998 to 2008, Pastor John and his wife Jill provided loving and effective leadership for the congregation. Pastor John currently serves as the superintendent of the Wabash Conference of the Free Methodist Church.
ARF to celebrate 25th birthday
MUNCIE — The Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, will celebrate its 25th birthday on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.
ARF’s Amazon wish list is linked under the donate tab or their website at https://www.munciearf.com.
Save the Date for Unity Movie Night
ANDERSON — Indiana Madison County 200 Bicentennial 1983-2023 will host Community Unity Movie Night on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. at Jackson Park at Raible Avenue and 22nd Street.
There will be informational booths, vendors, entertainment and a movie including contributions of Madison County’s Black community and a feature film.
For additional information or vendor information, call 754-422-7124.
VBS starting at Chesterfield church
CHESTERFIELD — Vacation Bible School will run from June 26-29 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. each evening at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Information: 765-378-7896.
Legion Post 127 to host food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will have a food pantry, on Monday, June 26, beginning at 2:30 p.m., and will continue while supplies last.
Upcoming MCHS meetings planned
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces the upcoming meetings to be held at the Museum of Madison County History at 11 W 11th St., Anderson.
On Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m., the presenter will be Deb Hale, Kikthawenund Chapter of the DAR, presenting “Memorials in Madison County”.
Additionally, on July 2, at 2 p.m., Madison County Historian, Stephen T. Jackson will be speaking on “The History of Van Buren Township” from his What’s in a Name series. This is the next installment of a 15-part series which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin