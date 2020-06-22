1957 reunion reset for 2022
ANDERSON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Anderson High School Class of 1957 Reunion (including Highland and Madison Heights) Committee has decided to postpone its 2020 reunion to the year 2022 when they will celebrate their 65th year class reunion.
The original plan was to change the frequency of the reunion from every five years to every three years since more classmates are in poor health or have passed away, according to the committee.
Beef, noodles at K of C hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will serve a beef and noodles dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. The meal will include corn and mashed potatoes and gravy.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and under.
Second Harvest lists food events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following tailgate food distributions this week:
• Delaware County — Thursday, at 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Madison County — Friday, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees may only go through the line one time, so everyone may be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
No Hometown Band concert
MUNCIE — Minnetrista has decided to cancel the America’s Hometown Band concert this year for the Fourth of July celebration. In addition, they will not host food trucks and in line with their reopening plan, the main building exhibits will not be open for the public that evening. They will not offer any sort of transit for guests to and from the fairgrounds parking lot as we have in years past.
More information: minnetrista.net.
