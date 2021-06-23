South Side Pool opens for public
ANDERSON — South Side Pool, 4530 Madison Ave., opens to the public on Wednesday, June 23.
Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
There is no charge.
Attendance may be limited on occasion as a result of staffing availability and other conditions. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years of age or older for admittance.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
Country singer at Brown County venue
NASHVILLE — Craig Morgan will be in concert on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville.
Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran.
Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four-week No. 1, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry — “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Salmon, sloppy Joes at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, June 23, the Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will serve salmon patties or sloppy Joes with macaroni and cheese and creamed peas.
Cost is $8. Dessert will be strawberry cheesecake, available for $3. Carryouts are welcome.
Bingo takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, from 8 to 11 p.m., people can come enjoy the music of the 1950s and ’60s music.
Both events are open to the public.
Frankton church to host block party
FRANKTON — Madison Christian Church of Frankton will host a block party on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event will include a variety of food and games for children and adults and an outdoor showing of the film, “Hop.”
The public is invited to the admission-free party, which will be in the church parking lot at 1015 Sheridan St., Frankton.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
Lapel Legion to host breakfast Saturday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, June 26, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $7 per person.
The breakfast is sponsored by the Legion and the Legion Riders.
New date set for fire truck pull
MUNCIE — The threat of heavy rain and severe weather this past weekend prompted the rescheduling of the first-ever Grateful Fest Fire Truck Pull and Fundraiser.
The new date will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Muncie. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free.
Teams can sign up at GratefulFest.org. Money raised benefits Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and the Building Fund.
Grateful Rescue operates an animal rescue shelter and community outreach efforts in Muncie.
