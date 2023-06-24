LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

AHS class of ’51 to gather for lunch

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of ‘51 will meet on Monday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway St., Anderson.

All class members and guests are invited to attend.

Information: John, 765-642-2316.

Ceremony today for Spirit Class ’23

ANDERSON — By His Grace Ministries School of the Spirit Class of 2023 will host graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The school is located at 720 E. Seventh St., Anderson. There are 17 students as well as the valedictorian with a doctrine.

Pastor is Susan Hunt Jones.

