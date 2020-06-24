Food pantry has drive-thru pickup
ANDERSON — The food pantry at East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., is open every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. Drive-thru only at the east end of the building.
Gallery 119 offers oil painting class
PENDLETON — Saturday, July 18, join Gini Deaton in her oil painting class to paint a country scene called “Free Range.” The class will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gallery 119 with a break for lunch on your own.
The $55 class fee includes all supplies. All levels of painters are welcome.
Reservations: At the gallery, 119 W. State St.; by phone, 765-778-0986; or online, PASgallery119.org.
Dancers to learn East Coast swing
ANDERSON — A six-week East Coast swing dance course will be taught Fridays, July 17 through Aug. 28. (skip July 24), from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Big Four Train Depot, 29 Young Drive.
Cost is $75 per person and instructors will be Diana Miller and Ed Godby-Schwab.
No partner is needed. Must be 18 and over. Class size is limited to 16 participants.
Registration is due by Thursday, July 16.
To register: Send participants name and contact information in email to letsdanceindy@gmail.com. Payment in cash or check is due by the first class. A minimum of six dancers are required for the class to be conducted.
