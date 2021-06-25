Jamboree slated to return Aug. 6-7
MARKLEVILLE — The Markleville Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 6-7 at Community Park.
A new sunflower field will be featured, and events will include a Mounds Park DNR presentation, an animal show and an eating contest. Volunteer entertainment is needed for the free stage — singers, dancers and comedians.
A few spots are open for concessions. Booth space is available for crafts, direct sales, jewelry, flea market items and rummage. Parade entries are being accepted.
Information: Dianna Smith, call/text 317-258-5438 or email diannaladora@aol.com.
Parade, fireworks details planned
ALEXANDRIA — On Saturday, July 3, the Alexandria Freedom Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
The parade route will be from Horner’s Grocery Store down Harrison Street to Alexandria-Monroe High School.
Fireworks will begin at dusk at Alexandria Elementary School.
Food trucks and vendors will be on site.
