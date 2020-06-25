Art show to feature Klusner, Minnick
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will have its July show from July 3 through Aug. 5. This will be a special show featuring artists Pat Klusner and Joyce Minnick.
Both are artists in this area and nationally. There will be no First Friday on July 3 due to the holiday weekend and to avoid COVID-19 restrictions. However, there will be a reception July 10 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The public is invited. The show opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The Recycled Art Show will continue through July 2.
The Herald Bulletin
