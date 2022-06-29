Community Briefs: June 29
Broasted frog legs, fish to be served
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish meals Friday, July 1.
Each meal will include two sides. Service will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Cost is $13 for frog legs; the two-piece fish meal is $11.
The post is at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. The nonsmoking facility is open to the public.
For more information, call 765-354-4892.
Pendleton gallery has showcase
PENDLETON — Gallery 119 will showcase artwork of Pendleton Artists Society members in its July show.
The show will begin with First Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1. It will continue through Aug. 3 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Vernon Bidel will judge the show at First Friday. Winner awards will be first, $75; second, $40; third, $30; and People’s Choice, $20.
The public is invited to attend.
Gallery 119 is in downtown Pendleton at 119 W. State St.
ACS ‘65 Ladies sets July luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday,
July 6.
The gathering will be at Eva’s, 831 Broadway.
The group’s luncheons are at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Different locations are selected and announced.
Women’s group has monthly meal
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday, July 13.
The free meal will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. Meals will be available for dining in or take out.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s lower fellowship hall, which is handicapped accessible.
The public is invited to attend; the church is at 124 Main St., which is also East Ind. 38.
The next monthly meal will be Aug. 10.
Golf for Freedom is set for Aug. 18
ANDERSON — Golf For Freedom will be Thursday, Aug. 18, at Anderson Country Club.
Registration and box lunch start at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Cost is $100 per person and $400 for a team.
For more information, contact Tori at tori@gracehorizon.org.
