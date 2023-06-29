Living Proof set to perform June 30
ANDERSON — Living Proof will take the stage at Dickmann Town Center on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. as the next featured band in the City of Anderson and the Parks Department’s Extended Summer Concert Series.
This will serve as the beginning event of Anderson’s Independence Celebration Lineup, followed by the Parade and Celebration on Sunday, July 2 and the City of Anderson Air Show on Monday, July 3.
Living Proof is a Summer Concert Series regular with their wide range of musical genres from classic rock, to hip-hop, to soul.
Nerdy BBQ food truck and Snow Cone will be available for refreshments, snacks and meals in addition to the many downtown restaurants and venues. Bring your lawn chairs.
Activities set in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — As part of the celebration of the Madison County Bicentennial, Chesterfield will host an Auto Show on Saturday, July 1. It will be in front of the Millcreek Civic Center on Ind. 32 (Main Street) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The rain date is Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Vehicle registration is now available through the Chesterfield Town Hall at 765-378-3331 or email at townofchesterfield@yahoo.com. Each vehicle entry will receive a commemorative tee shirt. There will be other gifts and surprises for vehicle owners.
The Chesterfield Dairy Queen will sponsor awards for Top Ten, Best in Show, Oldest Vehicle, Best Classic, and Judges’ Choice. The $20 entry fee will be donated to the Museum of Madison County History operated by the Madison County Historical Society. The vehicle registration deadline is Thursday, June 29.
Also, on Tuesday, July 4, during the Chesterfield parade, which gets underway at noon, Parkview Wesleyan Church will be serving free hot dogs, chips and a drink. Look for the large tent across the street from the church, which is at 27 E. Main St.
AHS class of ’51 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1951 will meet on Monday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway St.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Bethesda Church to host VBS
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Vacation Bible School July 10-13. Each day’s session will begin at 3:45 and end at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Leading Out Loud: Leading Others Through Biblical Examples.” (Proverbs 31:8-9).
You must register to participate. Register now through July 10, the first day of the event (can register at 3:30 p.m.).
Registration is free and forms are available at the church, which is at 2124 Cedar St.
Legion serving steaks, frog legs
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Post 408 will have steak and frog leg dinners every Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
