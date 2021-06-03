Class of 1951 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet on Monday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Gallery 119 offers jewelry class
PENDLETON — Tracy Davidson is teaching a jewelry class on Sunday, June 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Students will make a Bloom Stacking Ring in sterling and copper. The class will focus on sawing and soldering in this beginner to intermediate class.
The class is for ages 12 on up. Cost is $55 per person and includes all tools and supplies needed for the project.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at www.pasgallery119.org/event.
14th Golf Classic set for July 16
ANDERSON — Teams, sponsors and volunteers are sought for the 14th annual Madison County Chamber/United Way Golf Classic on Friday, July 16, at Anderson Country Club.
The county’s largest golf event features both morning and afternoon flights for team play. Prizes will be awarded in several individual contests and for the top three teams.
Proceeds from the event will benefit both organizations and support local programs that give families and businesses in Madison County opportunities to thrive.
For team and sponsor information, call 765-608-3064 or visit www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/golfclassic. To volunteer, sign up at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/golfvolunteer.
