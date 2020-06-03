Drive-thru food pantry planned at East Lynn
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., is resuming its food pantry beginning June 3 from noon to 2 p.m.
This will be a drive-thru only.
Library extends drive-up, book drop
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will extend its drive-up window and book drop hours.
Current services will now be available at the Main Library Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The library is currently offering several services to customers including holds pickup and free mobile printing and faxing pickup via the building’s rear drive-up window, as well as delivery to homebound and at-risk customers.
The library also offers a variety of free virtual programs to the public via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Information: on virtual programs, visit andersonlibrary.net/events. For details on current library services, call 765-641-2456.
Highland Class of ’70 moves reunion date
ANDERSON — The Highland High School Class of ’70 committee has rescheduled its 50th year class reunion to Aug. 29 at LovEvents, due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Only the date has changed; everything else will remain the same.
If you are not able to attend Aug 29, let the committee know and you will get a complete refund. If you know a classmate who was not able to attend the July date but would like to attend on Aug. 29, it’s not too late.
Questions: 765-617-3919.
AHS 1965 class reunion delayed until 2021
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 had planned to have its 55th class reunion on Oct. 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and consideration of the health of at-risk class members, the reunion has been rescheduled to Aug. 21, 2021.
The location of the main event will still be at LovEvents Banquet Hall, 1803 Broadway. At this time, the new details, including the possible change in the cost for each member, have not been determined. All information will be communicated as soon as it’s available.
Friday bingo session canceled at Keystone
ANDERSON — Community Bingo at Keystone Woods, 2335 N. Madison Ave., is canceled this Friday.
Cemetery cleaning ground decorations
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery announced that all ground decorations should be removed by June 12 for the cleanup crew and lawn service to prepare for Father’s Day.
A representative of the cemetery association said that several nice hanging flower pots were taken by someone other than family. Those who have live flower pots might want to remove them, the representative said.
Food distributions slated at two sites
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced two tailgate food distribution events:
• Delaware County: Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Madison County: Friday, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need is required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees should only go through the line once, so everyone can be served.
People who are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food should arrive an hour after the tailgate starts, a spokesperson said in a release.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
