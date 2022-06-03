Dinner at K of C to be this Saturday
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a hamburger steak dinner Saturday, June 4.
The meal will be one or two hamburger steak patties, gravy, green beans, salad and dinner roll. Child’s meal will have one patty. Carry-out will be available.
Food will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and under.
K of C is in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
Anderson library book sale June 9
ANDERSON — Friends of the Anderson Public Library will have its monthly sale on Thursday, June 9.
The sale will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Most books are 25 cents. All proceeds benefit library programs.
The sale will be on the third floor of the library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alex flea market has vendor spaces
ALEXANDRIA — Spots for vendors are still available for a flea market, rummage sale and crafts sale Saturday, June 18.
A 10x10 spot will be $10; a 10x20 space will be $15. Bring your own tents, tables and anything you need.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the old Swifty building, 205 S. Park Ave.
Set-up will be Thursday and Friday, June 16-17.
The organizer would like to set up some outdoor activities as well as cornhole and a sprinkler for kids.
To reserve a spot, text Blake Lineberry at 765-655-6923 or Gabby Mason at 260-228-1146. You also can log into Facebook, search for Small town USA vapes and send a message.
If it rains, the event will be rescheduled.
The Herald Bulletin