Dan’s Fish Fry for Operation Christmas
DALEVILLE — The Daleville Police Department will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Cost is $11 for adults for all-you-can-eat fish and chicken. Tickets are $7 for children 6-12; children 5 and under eat free. Tickets may be purchased at Town Hall or from any Daleville police officer.
The fish fry will be at Daleville High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Proceeds go to Operation Christmas, which helps families and children throughout the community with gifts and necessities.
The Herald Bulletin