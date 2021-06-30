League open to all Marines
CHESTERFIELD — The Marine Corps League, Mounds Detachment will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
All Marines young and old are invited.
On Wednesday, the post has a shuffleboard tournament. Blind draw, $5 per person and it’s open to the general public.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
County historian to address Lions Club
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting on Thursday.
The club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Broasted frog legs at area Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, Friday, July 2, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., is open to the public and is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Oil paint class with Gini Deaton
PENDLETON — Join Gini Deaton in painting a Dana Jester design called “Foggy Mountain Foothills,” done in Bob Ross style. Deaton was Ross’ best friend. The class is Sunday, July 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $50 and includes all supplies. Participants are asked to bring paper towels.
All levels of painters are welcome for this class at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Registrations for the class may be at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at https://www.PASgallery119.org/event.
Weekly dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host hamburgers/coney dog dinners beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meal will also include chips and potato salad. Cost is $6. Dessert will be pineapple upside down cake for $3.
Open to the public. People can call 765-754-3311 to preorder.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the Legion will host bingo.
Classic cars have weekly cruise-in
ANDERSON — A Classic Car Cruise-In will be held every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frisch’s, 500 Broadway.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.