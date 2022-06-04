Markleville church has lunch June 8
MARKLEVILLE — The public is welcome to the monthly meal of Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Wednesday, June 8.
The free meal will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, dessert and drink.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church, on Ind. 38 at 124 Main St.
Lunch is available for dining in or carry-out. The church is handicap accessible.
The next monthly meal will be July 13.
Edgewood Baptist to host open house
EDGEWOOD — Edgewood Baptist Church invites the community to an open house and dedication service for its newly remodeled sanctuary on Sunday, June 12.
The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. The dedication service will follow at 6 p.m., with fellowship time after the service.
The church is at 3743 Nichol Ave.
For more information, call the church office at 765-644-0994.
The Herald Bulletin