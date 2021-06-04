Car club to host spring cruise-in
ELWOOD — The Elks & Vintage Rollers Spring Cruise will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Elwood Elks Lodge 368, 1700 S. Anderson St.
The event is being hosted by the Vintage Rollers Car Club of Elwood.
Cruise-in and cruise the “L” afterwards. Elks will be serving food and drinks for purchase. There will be a 50/50 and music.
Entry fee is $5 per car.
Second Harvest plans tailgates
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events:
Delaware County: Thursday, June 10, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall East Side, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
The Madison County Tailgate will be moved to Tuesday, June 15, due to staff training.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org.
Abundance meal at ECC on Wednesday
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville (Ind. East 38) will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink.
The public is invited. The church is handicap accessible.
