AHS Class of 1950 to move reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1950 had originally scheduled its 70th year class reunion on June 8.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the committee has opted to cancel it and reschedule it for a later date.
Former amusement park topic at park
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Pavilion.
Madison County historian Steve Jackson, guest speaker, will talk about the amusement park that once was at Mounds State Park.
The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
Alex laundry soap sales to help kids
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive is selling laundry soap to help support the children of Alexandria.
The 501(c)3 organization provided holiday presents for more than 370 children last year.
There are now a few new fragrances. Five-gallon buckets are $45 and three 1-gallon bottles are $27.
Other items that can be ordered: pods for dishwasher or laundry, trash bags, paper towels, hand sanitizer, hand soap, bleach.
For more information or to order contact Terri Brenner, president, Alexandria Toy Drive, at 765-623-1976 (cell) or 765-724-0082 (office).
Order forms are due by June 26. Delivery will be made within two weeks, a representative said.
Hallelujah Ham replaces hot dogs
ANDERSON — Central Christian Church members are stepping up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and will replace their Free Hot Dog Friday with Hallelujah Ham — a ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch.
This will begin on Friday, July 3, and be available at the 10th Street entrance of the downtown church every Friday, continuing through Sept. 25.
This will be a sack lunch offered free to anyone who stops by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
