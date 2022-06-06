Women’s fellowship hosts rummage sale
CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church will host a rummage sale Saturday, June 11, at the church.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall and adjacent rooms.
Items include pictures, frames, children’s toys, lamps, dishes, a brass headboard, table and chairs.
Proceeds will go to the group’s mission projects.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 207 E. Plum St.
Minister to address bereavement group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Bethany Christian Church.
Bob Bell, the church’s senior minister, will speak. The meeting will be in the Fireside Room.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Enter through the North Entrance (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
