AHS class of ‘69 to have luncheon
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969 will gather for lunch at Art’s on North Broadway on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:30 p.m.
All classmates, spouses, and friends are invited.
Chesterfield rummage sale set
CHESTERFIELD — There will be a rummage sale at Chesterfield Christian Church, 307 E. Plum St., on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is in conjunction with the rummage sales being conducted throughout the town.
Old-fashioned ice cream social setMIDDLETOWN — Benefit for The Church at Crossroads (CLCHPS) 23rd annual old-fashioned ice cream social will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at The Church at Crossroads, 9700 W. 700S, Middletown.
The pie auction will be held at 3:30 p.m. with musical entertainment provided by Common Ground.
Join in a nostalgic afternoon reminiscent of former days and times when life was a little slower and neighbors greeted neighbors with laughter and sincerity.
All proceeds go the Historical Preservation Society and the upkeep of the historic church.
Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center of Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
Discussed and recapped will be the recent plant sale. The public is invited.
