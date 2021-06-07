Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room. Face masking is recommended, and social distancing will be observed.
Rob Mifflin, Chaplain for Community Hospital Hospice Care, will be the speaker.
Enter through the north door (Door No. 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Information: 765-643-5713
American Legion hosts dinner
FRANKTON — On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Frankton American Legion will host a roast beef Manhattan dinner.
Cost is $8. Desserts (apple pie or peanut butter pie) will be available for $3 a slice.
Open to the public. Carry-outs are available.
Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.