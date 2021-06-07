LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Bereavement group to meet

ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room. Face masking is recommended, and social distancing will be observed.

Rob Mifflin, Chaplain for Community Hospital Hospice Care, will be the speaker.

Enter through the north door (Door No. 7) across from Highland Middle School.

Information: 765-643-5713

American Legion hosts dinner

FRANKTON — On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Frankton American Legion will host a roast beef Manhattan dinner.

Cost is $8. Desserts (apple pie or peanut butter pie) will be available for $3 a slice.

Open to the public. Carry-outs are available.

Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video