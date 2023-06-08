Vets ‘Stand Down’ event in October
ANDERSON — The 2023 Madison County Veterans Stand Down will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Anderson National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road.
Opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is free to all veterans and their immediate family members.
Participating organizations will be on hand to assist with: VA and state benefits, DD214s, employers, education, housing, insurance, IDOVA.
Information: Timothy Childress at 317-587-0642 or timothy.childress@aspireindiana.org.
K of C to host chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., will host a chicken fry on Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
AARP chapter to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The local chapter of AARP will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, in the Fellowship Hall of Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
