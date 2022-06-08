MHHS ‘63 class to have lunch today
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will have its bimonthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
All classmates, family, friends and Pirates are invited to the 1925 PubHouse (Grandview Golf Course), 1905 Northshore Extension.
Please contact Sherry at 765-644-7357 if you can come.
Singer, guitarist set show at Legion
FRANKTON — Ronnie Kelly will sing with guitarist and songwriter JT Sifuentes on Saturday, June 11.
The show will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Food distribution will be in Elwood
ELWOOD — Second Harvest Food Bank has scheduled a tailgate food distribution event for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs or proof of address or income required.
AHS Class of ‘69 to lunch on 15th
ANDERSON — All members, spouses and friends of Anderson High School Class of 1969 are invited to lunch at Anderson Grill at noon June 15.
The grill is at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
The Herald Bulletin