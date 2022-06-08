Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.