Lodge members to open cornerstone
DALEVILLE — Daleville Lodge No. 730 merged with Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 earlier this year. Members will be opening the Daleville Lodge cornerstone at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The opening ceremony is open to the public. The Daleville Lodge building is at 14400 W. Daleville Road.
Library’s Summer Reading has begun
ANDERSON — The annual Summer Reading Program at Anderson Public Library has begun, and will run through July 31.
The Reading Program is open to all ages, and a library card is not required to participate. Participants can register at any time throughout the summer to earn free books and other prizes for reading more than 60 minutes per week.
Visit www.andersonlibrary.net/reading-programs for more information, or to register online. Participants can also call 765-641-2456, or email readingprograms@andersonlibrary.net to register.
Club’s award luncheon Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold its annual Proudly We Hail Award luncheon on Tuesday, June 13, at the Edgewood Golf and Event Center in Anderson.
This award is presented to a company or individual who properly and proudly displays the American flag at their business or residence.
Belle Tire in Anderson is the 2023 recipient of the Proudly We Hail Award. Rickey Myles, manager of the local Belle Tire store, will be on hand to accept the award.
Members of the Muncie Club will feature its 1,000 Flags of Honor video during the luncheon.
Lunch reservations are $15 per person and may be made by contacting Bonny Clark at bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
PHHS class of ’83 to host reunion
PENDLETON — The 40th high school reunion for the Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1983 will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 15, at the American Legion in Pendleton.
Cost is $35 per person, or $65 per couple. Registration is due by July 8. Find the group on Facebook: “PHHS Class of 1983”.
This reunion is for the class of 1983; it is not a multi-year reunion.
AHS class of ’60 to meet June 15
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will host a luncheon on Thursday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pubhouse (Grandview).
All are welcome to attend.
ARF to celebrate silver birthday
MUNCIE — Animal Rescue Fund will host its 25th birthday celebration on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1209 W. Riggin Road.
Bring a donation or just bring yourself all are welcome to the celebration.
Additional information is available at https://www.munciearf.com. The Amazon wish list is linked under the donate tab on their website.
