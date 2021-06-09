Archaeologist to speak at Mounds
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker is Kathy Draeger-Williams, archaeologist, whose topic is “Archaeology in Indiana.”
The public is invited.
Piston Poppers set annual car show
ANDERSON — The Piston Poppers’ annual car show will be held on Saturday, June 12, at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Registration will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 125 that are registered. Entry fee is $15. Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.
Awards will be given for Top 25; Club Participation; Grand Champion; Best Mustang; Managers Choice; Best Under Construction; Under 20 Jr. Class with Car in name of Jr. Driver; Piston Poppers PIK, Best Engine; Best Rat Rod; Best Interior; Best 1989 & Older; and Best 1990 & Newer.
There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and ’50s and ’60s music. Food will be available by Blaze Brew Pub.
Donate five nonperishable food items for special door prizes. This event supports the local food bank.
Rain date is June 13.
Information: Hank, 765-606-0077.
Fallen Brother Ride on Saturday
ANDERSON — The United Motorcycle Enthusiasts will host its first-ever Fallen Brother Ride on Saturday, June 12.
Proceeds from this event will go toward assisting riders within the motorcycle community. Example: mortgage payment, car payment, utilities, etc. This will encompass any rider who goes down in Madison County and loses the ability to work short term.
The event will begin at the Pit Stop Bar and Restaurant with registration starting at 11 a.m. and kick stands up at noon.
Stops include Woody’s, Lapel; Halo’s, Alexandria; Monty’s, Chesterfield; Ben’s, Shirley; and finish at the Flyover, 1808 Applewood Creek Drive, Anderson.
Rain date is Saturday, June 19.
Tenderloin dinner at area church
FRANKTON — The Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
Cost is $10 and includes a fresh cut, hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato and a cookie.
This dinner is curbside only. Use the northside entrance, drive around the building to front entrance to place your order, pick up and pay.
Chicken fry set on Saturday
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563, in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a chicken fry on Saturday, June 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.