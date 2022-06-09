Civil War desertion topic of roundtable
ANDERSON — The June meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Museum of Madison County History.
Linda Prater Jones will present, “Desertion: One Man’s Story.”
Jones has spent many years researching a Civil War ancestor who was said to have deserted. This talk is the culmination of that research about a man and his family who moved from England to Illinois just before the Civil War and the effects of that desertion.
The mystery and scandal were solved with research, family tales, DNA and Civil War official records.
Join for a different perspective on a Civil War soldier. The museum is at 15 W. 11th St.
The Herald Bulletin