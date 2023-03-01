Redbud Quilt Guild will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at First Baptist Church.
The program is Charity Projects. There will be Show and Tell and refreshments.
Guests are welcome. The church is at 907 N. Raible Ave.
The group meets the first Thursday of each month.
Artists’ group hosts photography show
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will have a photography show from March 3-29.
First Friday is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 3. The judge, Myron Cochran, will announce winners at 7 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite artwork for People’s Choice Award.
Prizes for first place is $75; second place is $40; third place is $30; and People’s Choice is $20.
The gallery is at 119 W. State St.
Artists from Hancock County also will be featured.
A chili cook-off slated for March 4
ANDERSON — A chili cook-off will be Saturday, March 4, at Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 F&AM.
Registration will be at 10 a.m., with awards at 2 p.m.
Cost is $1/sample and $5/bowl and includes dessert and drink.
Winners will receive a trophy and be placed on the lodge’s Chili Plaque of Fame.
The lodge is at 3921 Nichol Ave.
Information: Cody Tiedeman at 317-800-2092.
Doobie Brothers to play Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — The Doobie Brothers have extended their 50th anniversary tour and will play on Friday, June 23, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, at LiveNation.com.
Jay County sets Fiber Arts fest
PORTLAND — The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will have its Annual Fiber Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at the Jay Community Center.
The event devoted to fiber arts will include classes, hands-on activity and demonstrations. Homemade food also will be available.
For more information or to register for classes, contact Mary Adair at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau, 260-726-3366, or fiberaarts.visitjaycounty.com or e-mail info@visitjaycounty.com.
Jay Community Center is at 115 E. Water St.
The Herald Bulletin