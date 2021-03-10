Sunday breakfast at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, March 14.
Serving times will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $7.
Cleanup to begin at area cemetery
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery will have its spring cleanup. All holiday decorations, grave blankets, faded spring, summer and fall arrangements, ragged saddles and any personal items must be removed by March 23 for complete cleanup.
All remaining items will be removed by cemetery crew as weather permits. The cemetery will not be responsible for decorations left when cleanup begins.
No glass containers or tin cans are allowed and only one shepherd’s hook per monument.
Easter decorations will be allowed beginning April 1.
Art camp slated for spring break
MUNCIE — Spring Break Art Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, at Cornerstone Center for the Arts.
Students ages 7 through 14 will participate in two 90-minute art sessions each morning.
Participants are asked to register before noon on Wednesday, March 17, on the Cornerstone website.
More information:
workshops or contact ClaireYazel, cyazel@
Church offers curbside dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner on Saturday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
For $10, the meal includes a hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato and a cookie.
This dinner is curbside only. Use the north side entrance, drive around the building to front entrance to place your order, pick up and pay.
Blood donation events scheduled
INDIANAPOLIS — Upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunities include:
• March 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie.
• March 21, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Christ Fellowship Church, 4833 Ind. 109, Knightstown.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.