Legion will have buffet breakfast
LAPEL — American Legion Post 212 will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Breakfast of biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, sausage links, eggs, pancakes, French toast, coffee and juice costs $8.
Carry-out will be available. Open to the public.
American Legion Riders Post 212 will host the event at the post, 1600 N. Main St.
Global tasting tour set at fairgrounds
ALEXANDRIA — Experience a taste of the world at the annual International Tasting Tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
The Madison County Extension Homemakers will feature foods and educational highlights from various countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Switzerland and the U.S.
This is a come-and-go event that is free and open to the public.
Beverages will be available for purchase. A booklet of international recipes will be provided. Groups are encouraged to attend.
The event will be at the Madison County 4-H Farm Bureau Building, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria.
Trailblazers Club has Drone Night
ANDERSON — The Anderson Trailblazers Club will sponsor a free Drone Night from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Youth in grades 3-12, and their parents/guardians, are encouraged to attend.
Youth will learn more about the Trailblazers and club opportunities. A short presentation, covering how drones fly and careers involving drone skills, will lead into hands-on demonstrations.
All students will get a chance to fly a drone. If time allows, parents/guardians will also get to test their flight skills.
The gathering will be in the Chief Anderson Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Information: Bill Decker, Madison County 4-H Educator, 765-641-9514 or wdecker@purdue.edu.
Photo exhibit seeks entrants
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will host its 42nd annual IN-Focus photography exhibition from April 2 through May 27, 2023.
Photographers may enter up to six photos in these categories: animal/wildlife, architecture, digital manipulation, nature/scenic, open, people and photojournalism.
The exhibition will open with a reception Sunday, April 2, with awards at 2:30 p.m.
Go to https://www.andersonart.org/call-for-artists/ for a complete list of entry rules.
Diversity dance fest will be at AU
ANDERSON — Anderson University will host a Diversity Dance Festival from April 11-17.
