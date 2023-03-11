Monthly fish dinner set for March 17
ANDERSON — On Friday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, they will serve up their monthly dinner.
Menu to consist of Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans.
This dinner is open to the public and carry-out will be available.
Drop off food for pantry at Menards
ANDERSON — Menards of Anderson is serving as a drop site for a local food pantry through the month of March.
Non-perishable items may be brought to the local store at 2245 E. 67th St., Anderson, during regular business hours.
The Herald Bulletin