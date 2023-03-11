LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Monthly fish dinner set for March 17

ANDERSON — On Friday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, they will serve up their monthly dinner.

Menu to consist of Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans.

This dinner is open to the public and carry-out will be available.

Drop off food for pantry at Menards

ANDERSON — Menards of Anderson is serving as a drop site for a local food pantry through the month of March.

Non-perishable items may be brought to the local store at 2245 E. 67th St., Anderson, during regular business hours.

