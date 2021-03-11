Facial Pain group support via Zoom
ANDERSON — The Facial Pain Association-Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will be having a virtual Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
This meeting is an opportunity to meet others with TN, and to share experiences, treatments and provide support to one another, the support group’s leader, Kathy Hays, said in a press release.
TN is characterized by spontaneous sudden attacks of facial pain described as intense, sharp, electric shock or stabbing pain, commonly felt on one side of the face in areas supplied by the trigeminal nerve including the cheek area, teeth, eyes and forehead.
For more information and an invitation to the meeting, contact Hays at teacherhays50@aol.com. Learn more about the FPA resources available at fpa-support.org.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.