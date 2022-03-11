Photo winners in Pendleton listed
PENDLETON — The winners of The Photography Show, held by The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, were announced at their First Friday on March 4.
Judge for the show was Greg Mitchell.
The show will
be held through March 30 at Gallery 119, located at 119 W State St., Pendleton.
Winners:
First, $75 award, Samantha Clark, “Machinac Sunrise”
Second, $40 award, =Brenda Jarrett, “Morning Fog”
Third, $30 award, Don Saxon, “Beachhaven Vintage”
People’s Choice, $20 award, Sarah Martern, “Hold My Pint I Got This”
Merit Award, Samantha Clark, “Be Still My Patriotic Heart”
Honorable mention, Samantha Clark, “Farm Life”
Red Hats chapter to meet for lunch
CHESTERFIELD — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Becky’s Happy Mule.
This month is “wear your best T-shirt” contest.
Members and guests are welcome.
The restaurant is at 2460 E. Ind. 67, Chesterfield.
Lapel Legion has breakfast Sunday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Riders Post 212 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
Cost is $7 per person.
The post is at 1600 N. Main St., Lapel.
AHS ‘56 class has monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will be at noon Tuesday, March 15, at 1925 Pub, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited.
Legion food pantry for military, families
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a food pantry for veteran and military families on Monday, March 28, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and continuing while supplies last.
Church ladies comedy to be at Paramount
ANDERSON — “Church Basement Ladies,” a long-standing comedy series, will bring its 20th anniversary tour to Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
Celebrate 20 years of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there.
From the elderly matriarch to the young bride-to-be, the ladies handle a Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a hot July wedding.
They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young and keep the pastor on course in this comedy musical.
The show will be at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Doors open about 6:30 p.m. All tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.andersonparamount.org/shows/ or by calling the box office, 765-642-1234.
Daleville firefighters set Easter egg hunt
DALEVILLE — Daleville Salem Township Fire Protection Territory will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Daleville Town Park.
Groups will be up to 3 years old; 4-8 years old; and 9-13. Bring your own basket.
There will be an obstacle course, adult raffle, face painting and bounce house.
For each age group, there will be golden eggs that can be turned in for a special prize.
The park is 8019 S. Walnut St.
