Legion to offer burgers, hot dogs
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have hamburgers/two hot dogs or coney dogs on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $7 and also includes chips or potato salad. Desserts will be cheesecake or butterscotch pie for $3.
Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m.
Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced tailgate food distribution events for next week.
Note that most counties are now running on a biweekly schedule; be sure to double check schedules.
• Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Anderson.
• Friday, March 19, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
Volunteers are needed to keep these tailgates going. Sign up today at curehunger.org/volunteer or call 765-287-8698.
