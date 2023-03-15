Triad meeting set for Thursday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Triad meeting will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the UAW, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Coffee and donuts will be served.
Join Tammy Mosser and a United Home Health Care therapist presenting “Balancing, Every Step of the Way.” A free balance assessment will be provided after the meeting.
Good Friday service April 7
SHIRLEY — The Community Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Shirley Church of the Nazarene, 310 South St.
Pastor Mike Jessup of The Christ Fellowship will be speaker.
Anderson church to host ‘Connections’
ANDERSON — Anderson Church of the Brethren, 741 N. Scatterfield Road, will host Connections on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Singles (never married, divorced, widowed) will meet for a casual meal, fun and conversation. This is a time for fellowship, not matchmaking.
Homemade beef barbecue sandwiches will be served.
Enter on the south side of the building.
Information: email to Aocboffice@aol.com.
Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution will continue while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries, visit CureHunger.org or download app at CureHunger.org/app.
Legion to serve mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, SAL will serve mountain oysters Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Post 216 is at 450 N. 10th St. The public is welcome; the legion is non-smoking.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Frankton UMC plans tenderloin dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Cost is $12 for a hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato and a cookie.
This dinner is curbside only. Use the north side entrance, drive around the building to the front entrance to place your order, pick up and pay.
Food distribution at Pete’s Pantry
ALEXANDRIA — Free food will be distributed 9:30-10:50 a.m. Monday at Pete’s Pantry, 309 W. Washington (Lutheran Church).
Free health screenings (cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, COVID-19, HIV, flu shots, COVID booster and vaccines) will be provided. COVID testing will be available.
Health insurance navigators will be onsite to provide free assistance to get insured.
