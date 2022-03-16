Judge to address Anderson Lions
ANDERSON — Steve Koester, Madison Circuit Court judge, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting on Thursday, March 17.
Koester is one of the founders of Kids Talk child advocacy center.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
For more information about the club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
AHS Class of ’67 to have lunch today
ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘67 will be at noon Wednesday, March 16, at Blaze Brew Pub in Championship Lanes.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. Discussion will be about plans for the 55-year anniversary party Sept. 24 at Blaze Brew Pub.
Blaze is at 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
AHS Class of ’60 to eat Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the 1925 Pub (Grandview).
RSVP to Loretta Lukens at 765-642-8312.
The pub’s at 1905 Northshore Extension.
Lenten breakfast will be March 19
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with its third breakfast and Lenten message.
All Christian men and their families are invited to the free event.
The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1115 Pearl St., Anderson.
After breakfast, Anderson’s Mark and Michele Murray will perform music. The Murrays have performed around the community, including with the Symphony Orchestra.
The Rev. Louis Jackson of Anderson’s United in Christ Church will deliver a message.
The program will last about 90 minutes.
Information: hamaki@comcast.net.
Don McLean plays in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Don McLean will appear May 1 at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University campus.
McLean’s “American Pie” went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts Jan. 15, 1972, and remained there for eight weeks. Another No. 1 from his American Pie album, “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night”), was inspired by Van Gogh.
Taylor Swift recently broke McLean’s 49-year record of having a single stay the longest atop the Billboard charts.
Tickets are on sale at the Clowes box office, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, or by calling 317-940-9697.
