APL rummage sale seeking donations
ANDERSON — A rummage sale on Saturday, April 22, will benefit the Animal Protection League.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sinewave Audio, 4518 Madison Ave. Food including Greek’s Pizzeria, Steve’s Kettle Corn and homemade baked goods will also be for sale.
The rain date is Saturday, April 29.
On Saturdays starting March 18 until the day of the sale, a trailer will be parked outside APL to accept donations from 1 to 4 p.m. Items sought for donation include housewares, clothing, furniture, toys, books, home décor and more.
The Animal Protection League is at 613 Dewey St.
AHS Class of ’56 to hold luncheon
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of AHS Class of 1956 will be held Tuesday, March 21, at noon at 1925 Pub House Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, 1905 North Shore Extension, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
PHHS Class of ’78 plans 45th reunion
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1978 is planning its 45th high school class reunion to be held on Sept. 16, 2023.
If you know anyone from this class (or anyone who may know how to contact them), have them send an email for reunion information to PHHS1978.reunion@gmail.com.
‘Our Planet’ concert planned for Friday
MUNCIE — The landmark Emmy Award-winning Netflix series “Our Planet Live in Concert,” now a live concert event will be on stage on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie.
There is no admission charge.
A donation will be made to the World Wildlife Fund for each concert.
Red Hat Society sets
membership tea
ANDERSON — Saidah Court of the Red Hat Society will host a membership tea on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., Anderson.
The tea will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room.
Interested ladies, over 50, are asked to don a red hat and a purple outfit.
DeHaven to speak on William Quantrill
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, located at 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
Phil DeHaven will be presenting a talk on William Quantrill, a guerilla leader during the Civil War. William Clarke Quantrill earned infamy during the Civil War for his atrocities against citizens and guerrilla warfare against Union soldiers. Quantrill’s Raiders terrorized the areas of the Kansas and Missouri borders.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin