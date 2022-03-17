Food distributions will be this week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host two tailgate food distribution events this week.
Delaware County
• 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Madison County
• 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org, or download our app at www.CureHunger.org/App.
American Legion serving ‘oysters’
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, is serving Rocky Mountain “oysters” starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until sold out.
Cost is $7 for a sandwich, $8 for a meal that also has baked beans, chips and a pickle.
The public is welcome to the legion, which is nonsmoking. This event will be the last one until October.
Post 216 is at 450 N. 10th St. Middletown.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Jeremy Camp tour will come to AU
ANDERSON — Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp will present the “I Still Believe Tour” later this month at Anderson University.
Special guests will be Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr.
The tour will visit 20 cities and feature some of Camp’s biggest hits, including “Dead Man Walking,” “Keep Me in the Moment,” “When You Speak” and “I Still Believe.”
The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Reardon Auditorium, 1015 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
Tickets are $27 and $29 general, $40 for Gold Circle and $50 for platinum seats.
Information: 855-484-1991 or www.platformtickets.com.
Historic artifacts on display in Peru
PERU — On Saturday, April 2, the Indiana Archaeological Society will sponsor the 21st annual exhibition of prehistoric to historic artifacts at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
There will be more than 100 tables with displays.
The fre exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free artifact identification and appraisal will be available.
The fairgrounds are at 1079 W. 200N, Peru.
No fish dinner for county 40&8
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8 will not have a fish dinner in March as it’s unable to get the fish.
Plans are to have one in June, according to Keith Hubbard, correspondent.
