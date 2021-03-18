Pancake breakfast is event fundraiser
FRANKTON — The annual Frankton Heritage Days Festival pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Frankton Heritage Days Building, corner of Walnut and Church streets).
Served will be all-you-can-eat pancakes along with sausage, scrambled eggs and a drink. Carryout will be available.
Tickets at the door are $4 kids under 10; and $6, adults. Presale tickets are $3 for kids under 10; and $5, adults.
Proceeds will go toward the 46th annual Frankton Heritage Days Festival as Frankton celebrates its 150th anniversary of incorporation as a town. The festival takes place the third weekend in September.
Information or to have your name added to the presale list, call 765-635-4048.
Main Street hosts golf tournament
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Main Street will host its first-ever golf tournament on Saturday, April 17, at Yule Golf Course, 1800 S. Harrison St.
Proceeds will go to the Alexandria Main Street Organization to help fund its efforts to beautify and revitalize “Small Town USA!”
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Deadline is April 8. Make checks payable to Alexandria Main Street, 25 Fairway Drive, Alexandria, IN 46001.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.