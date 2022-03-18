Lapel Legion ready to cook spaghetti
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
The menu will be spaghetti and meatballs, Alfredo sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee and tea.
Cost is $8.
The post is at 1600 Main St.
AHS Class of ’50 restarts lunches
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘50 lunch the first Monday of the month at Perkins will resume at 11:30 a.m. April 4.
Perkins is at 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Remind all your classmates.
Lenten fish fries continue Fridays
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus #563 are continuing their Lenten Fries every Friday through Good Friday, April 15.
Serving hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are available.
The group is in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
Madison Park has egg hunt, more
ANDERSON — Bring the kids to Egg’d from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Madison Park Church of God, Anderson.
The egg hunt schedule will be:
- Special needs/allergies: 10:30 a.m.
- Ages 2 and under: 11 a.m.
- Ages 3-5: 11:30 a.m.
- K-2: noon
- Grades 3-5: 12:30 p.m.
The free event also will have face painting, balloon twisters, food and a bounce house.
The church is at 6607 Providence Drive.
Information: 765-642-2000 or madisonpark.church.
