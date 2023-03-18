AHS Class of ’69 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Anderson High School Class of 1969 will have a luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at Arts Pizza on North Broadway.
All classmates, spouses, and friends are invited.
Good Friday service
at East Side COG
ANDERSON — A Good Friday Service sponsored by the Anderson Christian Clergy Association and Concern Ministers of Anderson will take place on Friday, April 7, at noon, at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
Speaker will be Evangelist Edwina Smith of Progressive Temple Faith; music render by Mick Gillam; soloists, Cheryl Hill and Pastor Louis Jackson.
Lead of East Side Church of God is Dr. Kerry B. Robinson.
The public is invited to attend.
Information: Pastor Steve Gettinger at 765-617-1296.
