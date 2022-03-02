Food distribution in Muncie, Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host these Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org, or download our app at www.CureHunger.org/App.
Frankton Legion serving meal today
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will serve dinner from 5:30 p.m. until food’s gone today, March 2.
On the menu are beef Manhattans, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll. Cost is $8.
Chocolate cake and banana pudding desserts will be $3.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Frankton American Legion Riders is sponsoring the event.
Marines to meet at Legion post
CHESTERFIELD — The Mounds Detachment Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408.
All Marines are welcome.
The post is at , 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Photography show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — A photography show will be March 4-30 at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
First Friday is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 4, when show winners will be announced. Greg Mitchell is judge.
Awards for winners will be first, $75; second, $40; third, $30; and people’s choice, $20.
Visitors may vote for their favorite art piece for the People’s Choice award.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St. in downtown Pendleton. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors are always welcome.
AHS Class of ’51 will meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Eva’s Pancake House
All class members and guests are invited. The pancake house is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Epworth UMC has its 100th concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church will host “Epworth Music Fest: 100th Concert Celebration” on Saturday, March 12.
This concert will feature three groups that will perform for equal amounts of time. The artists are Justified Quartet, Divinity Trio, Bryan & Yvonne Hutson.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the concert will be at 6 p.m.
The church is at 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews.
Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Purchase tickets in advance at www.matthewseumc.org/musicfest or call/text 765-667-0842.
More information is available at www.matthewseumc.org.
