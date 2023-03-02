Services for vets at Salvation Army
ANDERSON — Operation Veteran Services will be at Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Free food will be available.
The local Veteran Affairs office will have information about claims, Homeless Outreach from the federal VA will be there and so will Anderson Chapter #12 of Disabled American Veterans, which lends a helping hand to American veterans.
Salvation Army’s at 1615 Meridian St.
Information: 765-644-7177.
Legion serving up frog legs Friday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish dinners, each with two sides, on Friday, March 3.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out. Frog leg dinners cost $13 plus tax; broasted fish dinners range from $11 to $13 plus tax.
Dinner’s open to the public at the nonsmoking Post, 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Church hosts sale for Honduras trip
ANDERSON — Florida Station Church of God will host a church rummage sale Friday and Saturday, March 3-4.
There will be household goods, clothing and furniture and more.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds will go to a trip to Honduras.
The church is at 1045 W. County Road 375 North.
Alzheimer’s group to meet March 9
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Community Hospital Anderson, Education Center.
Speaker will be Hollyn Neal, Lifestream Inc. Caregiver programs manager.
Her topic will be “Dementia Live,” a simulation experience that lets participants experience some of the sensory changes that go along with having a dementia. The goal is to help participants increase empathy and understanding for those living with dementia.
Because flu and COVID-19 continue, masks are required.
Any caregiver caring for a loved one with dementia is welcome.
Call 24 hours in advance for care for your loved one at 765-298-1660.
Classes of ’59 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Class of 1959 members from Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, March 7, at Anderson Grill.
All graduates of local county-area schools are welcome.
Leave a message for Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
The grill is at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Food distribution to be next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced these Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Elwood, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
• Muncie, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Live auction to aid students at school
SUMMITVILLE — Madison Grant Elementary PTO’s live auction will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Summitville Elementary School.
All proceeds benefit student needs and activities. Concessions will be available at Summitville, 405 E. Mill St.
Mounds State Park has painting class
ANDERSON — The last painting in the park for this year will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, in the Nature Center of Mounds State Park.
Park Place Arts will lead the step-by-step painting class of the Supermoon. All supplies are provided for $30 a person.
To register, visit Park Place Arts or call 765-374-6030.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
The Herald Bulletin